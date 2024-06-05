Tony Khan Addresses Britt Baker And Jamie Hayter’s Absence From AEW Television

AEW President Tony Khan discussed Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker’s absence from AEW television with Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports.

Here is what Khan had to say about Baker:

“Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she’s been out injured for an extended period of time. I’m very eager to get Britt back here. She’s somebody that’s been part of AEW all along. And we’d love to have her back in the mix very soon.”

Khan said the following about Hayter:

“Former AEW Women’s world champion Jamie Hayter has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter’s timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime and whenever she’s healthy and capable of doing it would be great for us.”