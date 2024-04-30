Tony Khan Addresses Calling WWE “The Harvey Weinstein Of Pro-Wrestling”

AEW President Tony Khan made headlines last week during an appearance on the NFL Network to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft, when he took a major shot at WWE and Vince McMahon.

He compared AEW to the Pepsi of professional wrestling, competing against an evil juggernaut like WWE. He also addressed them as Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood executive. This was the most recent shot between the two companies.

While appearing on TMZ Sports, Khan was asked about his comments, and he noted that they received a lot of attention for AEW.

“Well, I think we got a ton of coverage for AEW. I think it is important to say that I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. I think that we have the best wrestlers, the best matches, we’ve been putting on the best shows. I think the best pay-per-view events this year have been AEW [Revolution & Dynasty].”

You can check out this appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)