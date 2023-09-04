Tony Khan Addresses CJ Perry’s (Lana) Status With AEW Following All Out Debut

CJ Perry, formerly Lana, debuted for AEW after the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Miro won the match with a spinebuster of his own, followed by the camel clutch. After the match, they shook hands before Hobbs laid him out, prompting Perry to come out with a chair and hit Hobbs. Miro appeared distraught after.

WWE let Perry and several other stars go in June 2021. Perry previously stated that she would ‘absolutely love’ to make her AEW debut if the right story came along, and that story is now unfolding.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about her status during a post-show press conference.

“Well, CJ, let’s start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything, but at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us, and I thought it was a great surprise. Miro and Hobbs was a match I thought would be really great for All Out.”

You can check out the complete press conference below: