Tony Khan Addresses Jack Perry Being The “Scapegoat” Character In NJPW

After missing months of AEW television due to a suspension, Jack Perry returned in January at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event. Perry tore up his “AEW contract” after he attacked Shota Umino.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if Perry might return to AEW television with the “Scapegoat” character.

Khan said, “Well, I think you gotta stay tuned. Absolutely, Jack’s doing great things in New Japan. The New Japan Cup – he’s had a great run. He’s established himself over there. He feels he’s the ‘Scapegoat.’ But he’s doing great things, and he’s wrestling for a great promotion, and it’s been great tracking Jack’s progress in New Japan. And I think he’s done excellent work there.”

You can check out the interview below: