Tony Khan Announces Komander Has Been Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Collision

A late change has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour show on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce that due to injury, Komander can no longer compete as scheduled at tonight’s show.

“Due to an injury at the hands of Konosuke Takeshita last night on AEW Rampage, AEW medical won’t clear Komander to wrestle tonight,” Khan wrote via X. “Based on this, we’ve been working on card changes to tonight’s show to make sure that we have a night packed with great action on AEW Collision TONIGHT!”

