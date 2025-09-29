Tony Khan Believes MVP Possesses One Of Wrestling’s Best Minds

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with Jim Varsallone, including The Hurt Syndicate.

Khan said, “MVP is an outstanding pro wrestling mind. He’s come in and become a top voice in AEW. Bobby Lashley is still undefeated and unpinned in the ring. He is an outstanding star. Shelton Benjamin has come into AEW and been one of the top athletes and somebody that has not only turned back the clock but established themselves as one of the premier bell-to-bell wrestlers to this day after decades in the sport. When you have two top athletes like Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, they’ve held the world Tag Team Championships together, they’ve been singles stars, and now MVP is stepping in the ring and wrestling for us, which has been great.”

On MVP having one of the best minds in pro wrestling:

“Having such a great group in AEW, for me, MVP has to be out there with some of the smartest people and best minds. He’s had a great career in the ring as a wrestler, he has great experience, which helps him as one of the top coaches and managers in pro wrestling today. He has a very inspirational story outside of the ring, which only enhances his knowledge and legacy. I love working with MVP. He’s tremendous and the kind of great person we want in AEW.”

