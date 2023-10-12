Tony Khan Blasts WWE For Having Undertaker, John Cena On Show Drawing Under 1 Million Viewers

Tony Khan continues to take shots at WWE.

The AEW President resurfaced on social media on Thursday with comments about how WWE ended “decades-long ratings streaks” by having two legends like The Undertaker and John Cena appearing on a show that drew less than one-million viewers.

Khan is referencing the jam-packed NXT on USA this past Tuesday night, which featured Undertaker, Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, Asuka, The Judgment Day and others, and still only drew 921,000 viewers, topping AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, which finished with 609,000 viewers.

“This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended,” Khan wrote. “With all due respect, until this week’s head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo.”

