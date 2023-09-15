Tony Khan Boasts Recent AEW Ratings, Ticket Sales For Grand Slam

Tony Khan is pleased with the ratings for recent AEW programming.

The AEW President took to Twitter (X) on Friday to comment on the ratings for Dynamite, Rampage and Collision being up.

“Thank you all who made AEW Dynamite this Wednesday’s #1 cable show,” he wrote. “All 3 shows: Dynamite, Rampage + Collision [were] up in ratings this week!”

He continued, “Yesterday was also most Grand Slam tickets sold in 1 day since onsale! Great momentum for NYC next week! Don’t miss AEW Rampage TONIGHT on TNT!”

