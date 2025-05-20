Tony Khan Called “The Most Kind, Approachable, Wonderful Boss” By AEW Star

AEW star Harley Cameron had nothing but high praise for AEW President Tony Khan during a recent appearance on the Lightweights podcast, calling him one of the most supportive and approachable leaders in the wrestling industry today.

Sharing her personal experience working under Khan’s leadership, Cameron highlighted his constant presence backstage and the positive environment he cultivates for talent.

“Tony is literally the most kind, approachable, wonderful boss,” Cameron said. “He is someone who makes you feel comfortable with communicating with him.”

According to Cameron, Khan is deeply involved with the in-ring product and consistently shows appreciation to the roster after events.

“He’s always so enthusiastic. He’s always there watching the matches — genuinely, he’s always there watching,” she continued. “Afterwards, he always communicates with us all and thanks us all. He’s a really great guy.”

Cameron emphasized how valuable it is to have a boss like Khan who remains accessible and creates a culture of trust and open communication.

“If I ever felt like I needed to talk to him, he definitely allows us to know he’s the kind of guy you can talk to. He’s awesome. I think how cool it is to have such a cool boss.”

Cameron is part of AEW’s growing women’s division and continues to appear alongside The Outcasts faction. Her glowing words offer yet another glimpse into Tony Khan’s reputation as a hands-on and well-respected leader behind the scenes at All Elite Wrestling.