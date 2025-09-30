Tony Khan Calls Toni Storm “An Icon” And Credits Her For AEW’s 2025 Success

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including how former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is an icon, and he credits her for the company’s success this year.

Khan said, “I think that she is an icon, and I think that that iconic presence was always inside of her, and that’s what I told her when we started this, is that she has that presence. She was at the time in her mid-20s, yet she had this timeless presence that she was gonna clearly have throughout her career. This aura, this way of speaking, all these things that Toni Storm brings, and she’s an incredible wrestler, and she’s so charismatic, and the fans respect her. This transition she’s made to Timeless Toni Storm, she’s found the classic movie star inside of herself, and she’s become the first wrestler, not only of all the AEW stars who are on TBS, who are on TNT, but also the first wrestler now, Toni Storm, to be on TCM, Turner Classic Movies. She is truly a timeless fighter, movie star, a timeless wrestler, and a great, great charismatic presence.”

He continued, “You mentioned Mercedes Mone. At AEW All In, one of the best matches we’ve ever had was Timeless Toni Storm versus Mercedes Mone. They showed why they are maybe the two best on the planet, and I have to say, they are two of the best, but now we have a new world champion, Kris Statlander. Toni Storm was very shocked, surprised, and it seemed like impressed when Kris Statlander pinned her at All Out, upset her in that four-way match for the world title, that was a great four-way match. At some point, I would love to see the one-on-one rematch, Timeless Toni Storm versus Kris Statlander. But you’re very correct, Scott, that Timeless Toni Storm is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, and she is one of the great reasons why AEW is having a great 2025 right now, and it’s the tremendous wrestling of Timeless Toni Storm.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)