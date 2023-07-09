Tony Khan “Chipping Away” To Convince Former WWE Star Wrestle Again

There have been many wrestlers in AEW/ROH, including homegrown talent, wrestlers from other promotions, and veterans.

Former WWE stars, including Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson, have worked for the company. After beginning work for AEW as a producer/coach, one former WWE star may be the latest to do so.

Chris Hero rose to prominence in the independent wrestling scene and ROH before joining WWE from 2011 to 2013. He returned in 2016 for his second run, working in NXT as well as for the NXT UK brand before being released in April 2020 due to budget cuts. He hasn’t wrestled since.

He began working as a producer on the AEW Collision brand a few weeks ago, as he recently confirmed on Twitter.

While responding to a fan on Twitter about Hero appearing in the July 19th Blood & Guts Match, AEW President stated, “I’m chipping away on him.”

Khan added, “I can’t say for sure if I’ll ever get him, but I’ll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he’ll crack. Either way, I love working with him.”