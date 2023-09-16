Tony Khan Confirms It Was MJF’s Idea To Do “Steiner Math Promo”

There’s a 50% + 50% = 100% chance that it was MJF’s idea to tip the cap to Scott Steiner in his latest AEW television promo.

As seen on this week’s AEW Dynamite show, MJF spoke with Renee Paquette with Adam Cole by his side, and paid homage to the infamous “Steiner Math Promo” from the early TNA Wrestling days.

During a recent Insider.com interview, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that it was the idea of the AEW World Champion himself to do the promo.

“That particular one was him,” he said. “Wrestling is all about collaborations and I really enjoy having that connection and the ability to create stories.”

Khan continued, “We were putting down ideas for the week’s shows, and he did say that and it was a great idea. That’s how I like to put stories together. Sit down with MJF and Adam Cole, the three of us, and talk. I’ve shot videos with the two of them and they have this great partnership.”

For those who missed it, check out the promo below.