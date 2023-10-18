Tony Khan Describes “Adventurous” Day: “And AEW Dynamite Hasn’t Even Started!”

Today has already been a big day for the boss man.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS to talk about the busy day he has had already.

“Today’s already an adventure [and] tonight’s AEW Dynamite hasn’t even started,” Khan wrote via his official Twitter (X) page. “Flying overnight from the NFL meetings, we had an unplanned landing in Jackson, MS. [and] road tripped all night/morning to Houston.”

Khan continued, “Jimmy Jacobs at the wheel! Saw a lot of the Mid South/UWF territory, loved it!”

