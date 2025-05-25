Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Double Or Nothing Is In Arizona This Year

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the Phoenix New Times about various topics, including why Double or Nothing will be held in Phoenix, Arizona this year instead of Las Vegas, as in previous years.

Khan said, “I love the Arizona wrestling fans. We had a great experience here in Phoenix last year. It was a great night and it’s one of my favorite (episodes) of Dynamite. Darby Allin and Sting won the AEW World Tag Team championship — and it was the only time Sting had been a champion in AEW. He’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time and he spent like three years with us and finally won the championships about a month before his final match ever. What happened in Phoenix set the stage for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. And it was just a great show. We’ve had nothing but great experiences and matches here in Arizona with great fans, so that’s why bringing “Double or Nothing” to Arizona was so exciting for us.”

On the show almost selling out:

“It’s on pace to be (sold out), yes. Double or Nothing has been a smashing success. We’ve got a big crowd coming to this show. We’ve already sold a lot of tickets and I expect great walk-up (ticket sales). There’s a lot of excitement around this event and this is a tremendous wrestling market. … There’s going to be people traveling from all over the world to Arizona to be a part of Double or Nothing this Sunday”

On if Double or Nothing will be in Arizona next year:

“It’s a great question. I honestly can’t say that far ahead. I know that, based on this success, we will definitely want to bring an AEW pay-per-view in the future back (to Arizona), yes. I can’t say exactly when and where, but I know that we want to come back and soon because this has been a great city for us and we’ve had great experience running our TV here and fans continue to support for AEW’s TV shows and now our pay-per-view.”