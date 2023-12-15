Tony Khan Hypes Next Week’s Holiday Bash Shows, Touts Dynamite Ratings

This week was Winter Is Coming.

Next week is Holiday Bash.

Tony Khan took to social media to comment on the ratings success of AEW Dynamite on Thursday via a post on his Twitter (X) feed.

“Thank you all who watched AEW Dynamite last night,” he wrote. “Thanks to your support, Dynamite was Wednesday’s #1 show on cable!”

Khan would go on to hype next week’s Holiday Bash themed shows.

“I thought that it was a great show last night, and we have a huge Holiday Bash Dynamite next Wed + a huge weekend with AEW Rampage Tomorrow + AEW Collision Sat!”