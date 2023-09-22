Tony Khan Interested To See Where Mike Santana’s Singles Run Goes

Mike Santana is in the midst of a character repackaging.

The former Santana & Ortiz tag-team member makes his debut in AEW as the singles wrestler, Mike Santana, on tonight’s special two-hour “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Tony Khan appeared on Superstar Crossover and spoke about being interested to see where Santana goes as a singles wrestler in AEW.

“Well, Mike Santana is a great wrestler,” he said. “I really like Mike Santana. I think it’s definitely something, that he’s back in AEW, that we’re all excited about. I really am interested to see where he goes as a single now, if he’s going to be an individual and not part of this great tag team we’ve seen for such a long time, Santana and Ortiz.”

Khan continued, “I think I’m interested to know where they each go as individuals. Certainly, it’s been a great situation as a tag team, but if it’s not sustainable, they’re two great pro wrestlers. So it’s something to keep an eye on for sure.”

