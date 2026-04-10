Friday, April 10, 2026
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Tony Khan Opens Up About Attempting To Buy WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
Tony Khan
Tony Khan | AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Dynasty media conference call to discuss various topics, including a bid to purchase WWE.

Khan said, “I looked at it and felt that it was certainly, for me, in my capacity as the CEO and owner of AEW, a very interesting opportunity in the market. When we launched seven years ago as a challenger promotion, I never imagined I would have even an opportunity to consider such a position. And given some of the restrictions, I think compared to other people, I was flying blind. Some of this, I guess, is publicly available information. I will respect the process, and there’s only so much I can say, but based on the information I had to put a bid together, I basically had the same market information everyone else had, which is why the bid I made was very close to the stock market price.”

On not having access to the data room:

“I had no more information than the rest of the public, no data room access or anything, and I’m sure that’s why they all made it further in the process than I did. As to what happened after my involvement in it, I can’t say with the other three parties, but I understood why they wouldn’t want to give me data room access.”

On his plans if his bid to buy WWE had succeeded:

“We never even gotten close to considering that. But knowing what was happening in the world of wrestling, I think it made sense for me to do the things that I did there [bidding].”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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