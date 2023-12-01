Tony Khan Reacts To Early Ticket Sale Success For AEW All In 2024

It looks like ticket sales are going well for AEW’s follow-up show at Wembley Stadium next year.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Friday to comment on the early ticket sales for the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view in London, England next August, as tickets just went on sale today.

“AEW All In London tickets just went on sale today,” Khan wrote via his official Twitter (X) page. “We’re off to a great start now, thank you all making it possible!”

Khan added, “After making history at Wembley Stadium, AEW will return in 2024 over the Bank Holiday on Sunday August 25!”

Prior to tickets going on sale to the general public today, AEW has had a pre-sale for All In 2024 tickets ongoing, and have reportedly moved 27,000 tickets alone from that.