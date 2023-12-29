Tony Khan Reveals Who Helped Him Book The AEW Dynamite Leading Up To Worlds End

AEW President Tony Khan revealed who helped him book the December 27th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite during a media call to promote the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event.

“You had a great group with Bryan Danielson, Mike Mansury, Will Washington, Jimmy Jacobs, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock and Dean Malenko and several others that were in my office throughout the day at various points. Bryan had his match, people were in and out, I think everybody had great points and there were a number of other people.”

Khan also said the following about the brand’s current direction:

“I think the experiments we’ve been doing are working and I have a better sense of where to go and what to do going into 2024 than I ever have been.”

You can listen to the complete media call below:



(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)