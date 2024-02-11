Tony Khan Shares His Thoughts On WWE Signing A Deal With Netflix

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced a new partnership with Netflix, where Monday Night RAW will be airing on the streaming network starting January 2025 after their deal with the USA Network expires later this year. There is no confirmation on where the show will be aired in between the end of USA Network’s deal and the start of Netflix’s deal.

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on an episode of Payne & Pendergast, where he talked about a number of topics, including WWE signing the deal with Netflix.

Khan said, “Absolutely. We’re excited to get big media rights renewals in the wrestling business. That’s great to see for everybody. We’re in a big contract year, too, and I think AEW is going to get big media rights. Right now, we have a great partnership on TBS and TNT that I want to continue for a long time. We’ve been on since 2019, it’s five years now we’re going on TBS and TNT, and it’s been great and I want to keep it going because there is a great tradition of wrestling on those channels.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)