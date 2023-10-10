Tony Khan Talks About How AEW Will Improve Recent Low Attendance Figures

Tony Khan has been making the media rounds to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday head-to-head showdown against a jam-packed WWE NXT show.

Ahead of tonight’s two-and-a-half hour AEW on TBS program, the AEW President and birthday boy for today spoke about AEW’s low attendance numbers in the U.S. and how the perception of the company changing recently will improve the numbers.

“We’ve really begun to change it,” he said. “The perception is very strong for AEW worldwide. 44 days ago, we set the all-time record for ticket sales for any wrestling show ever in the history of the planet. We’re having a very good year, our pay-per-view numbers are through the roof, and we’re going to have a great show tonight on TBS.”

Khan continued, “The fans are behind what we’re doing, people are mobilized behind this lineup, I’ve seen more positive momentum and positive feedback about AEW in the last 24 hours than I have in several weeks and that’s saying a lot because we’ve had a lot of huge shows in the last several weeks.”

