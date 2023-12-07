Tony Khan & TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz Comment On His AEW Dynamite Cameo

Tony Khan appreciated Turner Classic Movies (TCM) personality and host Ben Mankiewicz taking time out from his schedule to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As seen on this week’s edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Mankiewicz introduced “Timeless” Toni Storm for her AEW Women’s Championship defense against Skye Blue.

After the segment wrapped up, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter (X) to thank TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz for making the appearance on the show.

“Thank you Ben Mankiewicz for the amazing introduction for Timeless Toni Storm for her AEW Women’s World Championship Match vs. Skye Blue on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS Network,” Khan wrote. “Thank you watching AEW on TV!”

Mankiewicz surfaced on social media soon after Khan’s post to respond to his comments.

“Thanks for asking, Tony,” Mankiewicz said. “We love finding classic movies in unexpected (for us, anyway) places.”

Additionally, Mankiewicz checked back in on Twitter (X) later to post another message where he commented on his AEW debut appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

“I’m not entirely sure what I did here, but it’s further proof that classic movie fans are everywhere,” he wrote. “And it is wonderful.”

Mankiewicz continued, “Also, it got me texting with my idiot wrestling friend (I don’t think those things are related) Jimmy Altman, who I’ve always been faster than.”

