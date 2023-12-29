Tony Khan Teases Making Big Talent Signings In 2024

Tony Khan plans on being very active in free agency.

What does that mean?

It sounds like some new talents will be making themselves “#AllElite” in the New Year of 2024.

During the AEW Worlds End 2023 pre-show media conference call on Thursday, the AEW and ROH President addressed the many top talents that are available in the free agent market right now in the pro wrestling business.

As noted, 21 talents who were released by WWE in 2023 have seen their 90-day non-compete clauses expire, freeing them up to work elsewhere.

“So, so many great names, so many great fights happening in the women’s division,” Khan said during the aforementioned media call. “Which is in, I think, the strongest place it’s been – and imagine how much better it’s going to get because I plan to be very active in free agency.”

