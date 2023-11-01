Tony Khan To Make An “Important Announcement” On AEW Dynamite

It’s time for another important announcement from AEW President Tony Khan.

On this week’s Dynamite, the promotion looks to ramp up for its Full Gear pay-per-view event next month.

Khan broke the news on Twitter today, writing:

“Tomorrow, November 1 @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I Have An Important Announcement

For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I’ll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite.”

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing, and The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard has been announced for the show.

You can check out the post below: