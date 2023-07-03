Tony Schiavone Calls Kenny Omega One Of The Best Performers He’s Ever Seen

Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on some current wrestling, including the Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay match and Kazuchika Okada vs Bryan Danielson match from Forbidden Door 2023:

“There’s a lot of reasons this is one of the best matches ever. To me, Kenny Omega is one of the best performers I’ve ever been around in my life. Will Ospreay, I’ve seen some of his matches, but not as many as a lot of people who’ve followed New Japan Pro Wrestling. I have such a respect for both men and I knew going into it that this was going to be something special. I knew going in when I saw the card that Okada and Danielson deserved to be the main event, but that Okada and Omega would steal the show. I knew that was going to happen and I think most people did too.”

“I do also want to say that being a part of an Okada match was one of those moments that you’ll never forget and being a part of any Bryan Danielson match is special, especially when he worked the last part of that match with a broken arm. He put that stretch plum on or whatever we call it, the LeBell lock, on with a broken hand and he put his first hand in and then he was doing this. Of course, now we don’t know if he’s working or not at this time. He does this and he does this and he forces his hand to lock under that much pain. It’s an unforgettable moment. It really is for me. I’ll remember that because I was right there seeing him take the second hand and hook him and stretch that LeBell lock on. I’ve seen the X-rays and I know how bad the break is. It’s a severe break.”

