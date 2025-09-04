Tony Schiavone Names His Mount Rushmore Of In-Ring Performers

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently talked about various topics on his podcast, “What Happened When,” including his Mount Rushmore of the greatest in-ring workers.

Schiavone said, “I don’t know if I would put [Bret Hart] on my Mount Rushmore, but I think I would put him in the top 10, top eight, top seven? I don’t know, Mount Rushmore is four. I mean, to me it’s Bryan Danielson, Ric Flair. It’s Kenny Omega, and it’s Ricky Steamboat, and that’s just top of my head, you know.”

On Shawn Michaels:

“And of course, it’d be hard to keep Shawn Michaels off that as well, wouldn’t it? But who would you remove to put Shawn Michaels in? I don’t know.”

