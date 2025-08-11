Tony Schiavone Picks Ricky Steamboat vs. Kenny Omega As His Ultimate Dream Match

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone discussed various topics with WFXR, including his dream matchup.

Schiavone said, “It would be Ricky Steamboat in his prime against Kenny Omega of AEW. To me, that would be the one. As far as tag matches are concerned, I’m going to always go back to the Anderson brothers.”

He continued, “I would do the Anderson brothers against the Young Bucks, only because two different styles. I would just love to see, because I knew Ole really, really well. He and I were very close. He was a miserable old son of a bitch, and I would just love to see him, his facial expressions after the Bucks did some of their crazy stuff, especially if they pulled out a table. You know, Ole would go, my God. What are we doing here? I think that would be great to see that.”

On a dream matchup in the women’s division between Mercedes Moné vs. Toni Storm:

“I think I’ve seen it. I saw Toni Storm against Mercedes Moné. that would be my- the one match that I would want to see and I’ve seen it. I, I think they are the two best women wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my life. We got to see them at All In, and hopefully we’ll see them again sometime.”

You can check out Schiavone’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)