Top AEW Merchandise Sellers Revealed For December 2023

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics revealed the top merchandise sellers for All Elite Wrestling in the month of December 2023, with the company itself in the #1 position and Swerve Strickland in the #2 position.
You can check out the list below:
Top Merchandise Sellers:
– AEW (Items in top 10 daily: 180) [reverse rank value: 11,876]
– Swerve Strickland (23) [2,796]
– Better Than You BayBay (MJF and Adam Cole) (27) [2,389]
– “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland (10) [2,129]
– AEW World Trios Champion The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (9) [1,404]
– MJF (7) [1,209]
– Jon Moxley (14) [1,203]
– “Hangman” Adam Page (11) [1,057]
– Will Ospreay (5) [975]
– Prince Nana (4) [928]