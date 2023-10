Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics revealed the top merchandise sellers for the WWE in September, with LA Knight in the number one position and 16-time World Champion John Cena in the number two position.

You can check out the list below:

Top Merchandise Sellers:

– LA Knight

– John Cena

– “The Ameerican Nightmare” Cody Rhodes

– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

– Rhea Ripley

– Bray Wyatt

– “Main Event” Jey Uso

– NWO

– “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns

– Kevin Owens