Top WWE Stars Not Included On The Internal SummerSlam Line-Up

WWE has yet to announce any matches for this year’s SummerSlam, but it does have an internal match card in place.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes all have matches scheduled, with the company only needing to announce them.

As of this past weekend, the internal lineup listed a total of 8 matches.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current match list “doesn’t include Seth Rollins, tag champs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, U.S. champion Austin Theory or Edge, all of whom would either be almost a sure thing to be on such a big show or would be possibilities.”

Meltzer emphasized how Triple H has kept the number of matches at the biggest shows lower than Vince McMahon in the past in order to keep the show shorter and focus more on the big matches without tiring out the crowd.

Meltzer speculated that the show’s matches could be moved to TV at the last minute, either before or after the show, as WWE did with the Women’s Tag Team Titles and Tag Team Title bouts on SmackDown.

He added, “We were basically told that those bouts are scheduled but there is a lot of competition to get on the show, although most of the aforementioned matches would figure to be locks.”