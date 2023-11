WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson shared the following photo along with an inspirational message on Instagram:

“I’m far from perfect but I’m proud of the strength & bravery I’ve built from the inside out. The shy anorexic 15 year old girl inside of me is in awe. My strong & confident days can be seen as empowering to some & a reason to dislike me for others. The tragedy lies in finding your worth solely on what either sees.”

You can check out her post below: