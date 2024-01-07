Trent Beretta Vows It’s Gonna Be His Time One Day

Trent Beretta is down.

But not out.

After coming up short to Eddie Kingston in their AEW Continental Crown Championship at AEW Collision on Saturday night, suffering a broken nose with his mom Sue in the front row, The Best Friends and Roppongi Vice member vowed that one day it’s gonna be his time.

“I didn’t do it again,” he said in a post-show digital exclusive segment. “Every single time I get put in a match like this I hear ‘what is Trent doing in this match?’ ‘What did he do to earn a spot in this match?’ And every single time I prove exactly what I’m doing in matches like that.”

He continued, “I almost had Eddie Kingston beat. I didn’t beat him right in front of my mom. I fought bleeding right in front of my mom. It’s gonna happen for me. One day I promise that it’s gonna happen for me.”

Check out the complete digital exclusive segment featuring Trent Beretta below.