Triple H Addresses John Cena’s WWE Hall Of Fame Future

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, where he was asked about a number of topics including 16-time World Champion John Cena’s WWE Hall of Fame future.

Triple H said, “Is the Hall of Fame in John Cena’s future? Yeah.” “We may build him his own. It absolutely is. I am of the opinion that, and obviously myself, Nick and others will discuss this. I am of the opinion that John has earned the right to say when John wants to go into the Hall of Fame. When it works for his schedule. He’s a busy man. When it works for his time. When it’s right for him as a person.”

“Sometimes, performers want to put some distance between what they did, so they can separate from it and have a return moment and feel that again after it’s subsided. Answer for John in the Hall of Fame is absolutely, yes. When? I would love to talk to him about that. As far as who, one of my first questions, ’When do you want to do it? Who do you want to put you in? That’s the respect factor. That’s also our first question to inductees. ‘Who do you want to put you in?’”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)