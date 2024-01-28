Triple H Comments On Bayley Winning The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The opening matchup of Saturday night’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw Damage CTRL’s Bayley come out victorious in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following the match and posted a photo of himself with Bayley, while also sharing his thoughts on the outcome of the match as well as The Role Model setting a brand-new Women’s Royal Rumble Match record.

Triple H wrote, “She fought for a record-setting 63 minutes and 3 seconds …. and now, Philadelphia is calling her.”

“Congratulations to 2024 #Royal Rumble Match winner, @itsBayleyWWE! #WrestleMania”

You can check out Triple H’s post below.