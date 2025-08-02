Triple H Gives Optimistic Update On Potential WWE WrestleMania In London

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given UK fans another reason to get excited, offering an encouraging update on the possibility of WrestleMania heading to London, England.

While not officially confirming the move, Triple H made it clear in a recent appearance on The Sports Agents podcast (watch below) that conversations are very much underway between WWE leadership and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, as the company explores taking its biggest event outside of North America for the first time in history.

“I cannot confirm. But, like you know, we’re wide open for business,” Triple H said. “As we said with the mayor when we were there… we’re open for business.”

He emphasized that any deal would need to align with WWE’s long-term strategy and benefit all parties involved. “It’s gotta be the right time with the right opportunity and the right terms for everybody involved where it works.”

Triple H also praised London’s wrestling fanbase, calling the city “a second home for us” and noting how passionate and energetic UK crowds have helped make events like Clash at the Castle, Money in the Bank, and SmackDown in O2 Arena major global highlights in recent years. “We’re a global company and we want to bring our biggest events and our best events all around the globe,” he said. “We look forward to hearing from the mayor again and continuing our conversations.”

While WrestleMania has always remained in the United States or Canada, the growing global presence of WWE — now backed by TKO Group Holdings and bolstered by record-breaking international PLEs — has opened the door wider than ever for a UK WrestleMania debut.

UK fans have long campaigned for WrestleMania to come to the region, and with London making its case at the highest levels of city government, the path forward is looking increasingly promising.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on this developing story, and full coverage of SummerSlam 2025 and all things WWE.