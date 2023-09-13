Triple H Receives $5 Million Bonus As Result Of WWE/UFC Merger

The WWE and UFC merger has already benefitted Paul “Triple H” Levesque and some of the other WWE executives.

According to multiple reports, several WWE executives received bonuses due to the Endeavor acquisition of WWE officially starting today.

As noted, the acquisition was finalized and WWE was officially merged with UFC to start the TKO Group Holding today.

The following WWE executives received bonus pay as a result of the deal:

* WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick III received $5 million

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H received $5 million

* WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn received $7 million

* WWE President Nick Khan received $15 million