Triple H, Zelina Vega & Michin React To WWE 2K24 Cover Stars

What are the reactions to Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair being named the three cover stars for this year’s WWE 2K24 video game?

Let’s find out!

“I’d say Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley becoming WWE 2K24 cover stars is “well-deserved,” but that would be a massive understatement,” Triple H stated about the news on Monday. “Congratulations to three game-changing Superstars that have earned the right to be the faces of WWE 2K24.”

Zelina Vega wrote, “Wow. Incredibly deserving. I’m so proud of them, man.”

Finally, Michin wrote, “Soooo happy for them!!”

