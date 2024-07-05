Trish Stratus Confirmed For Saturday’s WWE Money In The Bank PLE

WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The card is stacked with several top matches. The men’s MITB ladder match will feature Jey Uso, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre, while the women’s ladder match will feature Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Zoey Starks.

The main event will feature World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest facing off against Seth Rollins. In addition, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will face Bron Breakker, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens will compete against The Bloodline.

As seen below, Stratus has confirmed that she will be the show’s host. Stratus returned in early 2023 for a feud with Damage CTRL, where she sided with Lita and Becky Lynch.

That resulted in Stratus turning heel, attacking Lynch, and teaming up with Zoey Stark, who defeated Lynch in a steel cage match at the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event, effectively ending his run.