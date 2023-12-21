Trish Stratus Teases More To Possibly Come In WWE In 2024

Trish Stratus may be returning to give WWE fans another dose of “Stratus-faction” in the New Year.

During a recent appearance on GAW TV with Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon and SoCal Val, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about her return to the company for programs with Becky Lynch and others in 2023, and teased tapping into more WWE nostalgia moments again in 2024.

“Honestly. 2023 was probably the most insane year I’ve had on all fronts,” she said. “I did not expect…I returned to wrestling, obviously, a little mini-program turned into six months. So much fun. I have a lot of things that are percolating and we’ll let you know when we can let you know. I’m excited. We’re on a roll here. Good things are happening, new opportunities and stuff that I didn’t even think I could tap into that I am. It’s been fun. I can’t wait.”

She continued, “Honestly, at the end of the day, the support from my Stratospherians, we are so thankful for everyone. They are what drive us; they’re what make us, and your interests are what make the interests, and therefore, we are a thing. Thank you to all my Stratospherians for coming out, for supporting, and it was so fun when I went back to wrestling, tapping into ‘if you know you know’ moments and having that ‘Oh, I loved when she did that back in the day.’ That was fun. I look forward to doing that again next year. I’m so excited.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.