Twentieth Entrant Announced For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that new MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito Escondido is the twentieth entrant in their upcoming Battle Riot VI match on Saturday, June 1st at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of which will receive a title shot anytime and anywhere.

The new MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito Escondido is just getting started. Fresh off of a dominant championship victory at AZTECA Lucha, Tito is hungry for more action and more big wins. He’ll get his chance as he has officially entered his first-ever Battle RIOT!

Will Tito punch his ticket to a title versus title match? Find out LIVE June 1.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entrants… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Get your tickets now at MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.