Two AEW Stars Close To Making Returns From Injury

Fightful Select reports that AEW star and Private Party member Marq Quen, who has been out of in-ring action since November of last year due to a serious shoulder injury, was seen backstage at a recent All Elite Wrestling event and that he is close to making his return. It was also mentioned in the report that an actual date for when Quen will be making his return to the company is not known at the moment, but he is feeling healthy.

Private Party has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, and one of their biggest wins in company history was when they defeated The Young Bucks in a tag team tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Fightful Select adds that AEW star and Top Flight member Dante Martin, who has been out of action since April after suffering a nasty ankle injury at ROH’s Supercard of Honor, was also backstage at a recent All Elite Wrestling event, which means he is healthy enough to travel.

There is no word yet on when exactly Dante will return to AEW, but Fightful Select has confirmed that it will be soon.