Two Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament Bouts Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s 100th episode special edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, two more teams advanced in the Blind Eliminator tag-team tournament.

The show saw the team of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia defeat Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett in quarterfinal action. With the win, Guevara and Garcia move on to challenge Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in the semifinals of the tourney on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Additionally, with their win over Trent Baretta and Matt Sydal in the main event, the team of Brian Cage and Big Bill move on to face MJF and Adam Cole in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament semifinals on next week’s Dynamite.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.