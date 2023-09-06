Two New Matches Added To Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight’s post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite will see Le Sex Gods (The Ocho” Chris Jericho and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara) take on Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in Tag Team action as they begin their pursuit for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, currently held by FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). The Elite’s “Hangman” Adam Page, who won the Over Budget Battle Royal during the All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show last Sunday night, is also scheduled to address the AEW audience.

AEW also announced that tonight’s post-All Out episode of Dynamite will also see Nick Wayne go up against Darby Allin in a Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals Matchup and Trent Beretta battle Roderick Strong in a Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals Match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF will appear tonight on Dynamite and address the AEW crowd after being provoked by the ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe at All Out.

As of this writing, these are the only matches and segments made official for tonight’s post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite, which will take place from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

You can check out AEW’s announcements below:

LIVE TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite from Indianapolis Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals@DarbyAllin vs @thenickwayne Can the prodigy defeat his mentor to advance to the Semifinals THIS SATURDAY in Cleveland at #AEWCollision? Don’t miss Dynamite @ 8/7c on TBS pic.twitter.com/KEGoJa9WLu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2023