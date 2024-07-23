Two Segments Added To Lineup For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Two new segments have been announced for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will appear on Friday’s SmackDown to respond to the challenge from former champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Additionally, WWE announced via social media and in a new promotional commercial for Friday’s show that Cody Rhodes will respond to The Bloodline following their attack last week, with just one week remaining until he defends his WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam 2024.