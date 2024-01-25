Tyler Bate Explains How His Match With Pete Dunne Against Pretty Deadly Came About

WWE star Tyler Bate recently spoke with TNT Sports on a number of topics including how his match with Pete Dunne against Pretty Deadly on SmackDown came about.

Bate said, “I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump. So it just made sense for me to be Butch’s tag team partner. So I was super excited, I was super nervous about making that jump to main roster. But it’s been a lifetime’s work all coming together on that day.”

He also talked about how the match couldn’t have been more ideal for him as not only did they get a victory, but he got to team with Dunne, who he considers one of his best friends.

“Yeah, it couldn’t have been more ideal for me. It ticked all of my boxes. Getting to do it alongside one of my best mates just made it that much more cooler.”

You can check out Bate’s comments below.

"The stars just aligned" ✨ Tyler Bate reflects on his WWE main roster debut and getting to tag team with his good friend @PeteDunneYxB 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mQg5OC8V0P — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 24, 2024



