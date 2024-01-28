UFC And WWE Set To Takeover Anaheim For Presidents Day Weekend

A huge announcement was recently made by the UFC, one-half of TKO along with WWE. Both companies will be taking over Anaheim, California during Presidents Day weekend. According to the announcement, UFC 298 is set to take place on Saturday, February 17th, and WWE Monday Night RAW will then be taking place on Monday, February 19th.

TKO is dubbing this huge holiday weekend as UFC & WWE Takeover Anaheim with the announcement reading, “UFC & WWE Takeover Anaheim 💥”

“Two Big Events 👊”

“One Epic Holiday Weekend 🎉”

“Be a part of it: http://UFC.ac/3UdcgzQ”

