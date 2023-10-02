UFC Legend Posts Statement After AEW Wrestle Dream 2023

Josh Barnett respects Claudio Castagnoli.

Following their match on the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 on Sunday night, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett took to Twitter (X) and shared a statement.

The statement reads as follows:

Claudio was all I hoped to find in the ring and even more so; arguably more than even he knows lies still within him. Fights like these are something that will get me grab my boots and travel to any corner of the globe. I live for it.

Thank AEW for providing such field of battle for us to wage war. It was a pleasure and doubly so to do it in my hometown.

Claudio Castagnoli, we’ll meet again my friend. Keep raising the bar, because I’ll always be waiting.

Onward into countless battles

