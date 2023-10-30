Update On AEW’s Plans For Tag Titles Heading Into Full Gear 2023

There is still no definitive plans in place for the tag-team title picture heading into AEW’s next premium live event.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that AEW has yet to decide on the match that will take place at the AEW Full Gear 2023 PLE next month.

Originally, the idea was for The Young Bucks to challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming PLE scheduled for 11/17, with a potential rematch taking place between the two teams coming out of the show as well.

When Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated FTR to capture the titles on AEW Collision a couple of weeks ago, those plans were obviously nixed.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates regarding the AEW tag-team title picture heading into AEW Full Gear 2023 become more clear.