Update On Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Several Competitors Revealed

WWE used to hold the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania itself, but over the past few years, the company no longer holds the match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, instead they have the match on the WrestleMania go-home episode of SmackDown and this year will be no different.

An announcement was made during this week’s edition of the SmackDown Lowdown that the match will be taking place on the April 5th WrestleMania XL go-home edition of SmackDown.

The match will feature stars like Andrade, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Omos, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Ivar, Akira Tozawa, Otis, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Veer, Sanga, Cameron Grimes, Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Ashante Adonis and Cedric Alexander.