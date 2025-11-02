Update On Blue Demon Jr.’s Status After Recent Car Accident

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, Mexican professional wrestling veteran Blue Demon Jr. was involved in a serious car accident this past Monday.

He was hospitalized and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Recently, Demon Jr.’s family provided an update on his condition through a statement on Instagram. They shared that the wrestling veteran is making good progress and is expected to be discharged from the ICU today.

The family also expressed gratitude to Demon Jr.’s fans for their support during this challenging time and mentioned that the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion will soon address them directly.

The statement reads (translation via Fightful), “Regarding the car accident that occurred during the early hours of Monday, we inform [you] that Blue Demon Jr. continues to evolve in a favorable way and is stable within gravity. The medical team that attends him has determined that, thanks to his progress, today he will be discharged from the intensive care unit to continue his recovery on the hospital floor. We deeply appreciate the signs of affection, support, and respect you have received these days. With optimism and confidence in your strength, we know that very soon it will be Blue Demon Jr. himself who will address all of you. Sincerely, Family and Team of Blue Demon Jr.”